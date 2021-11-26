11-year-old girl raped in UP's Amethi district

Amethi: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when she had taken her goats to graze in a field, they said.

He mother has lodged a complaint against a 20-year-old man and the matter is being probed, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amethi, Arpit Kapoor said.

According to her mother, the girl fainted as soon as she reached home and was admitted to the district hospital in Pratapgarh for treatment, police said.

The girl's mother said that after her daughter regained consciousness, she told her about the incident, they said.