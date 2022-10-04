'11 states/UTs have no functional eye banks'

New Delhi: Eleven states and Union Territories, including Goa and Jammu and Kashmir, have no functional eye banks, according to official data.



Doctors, however, underlined that such banks alone don't serve the purpose as there is an increased demand for eye donors especially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic which exacerbated the situation.

According to the response to an RTI application filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, there are a total of 320 functional eye banks in the country.

Eleven states and Union Territories – Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim -- have no functional eye banks, it said.

Dr Manisha Acharya, the medical director of eye bank at Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, said there are a total of 750 eye banks in India, but only some of them are fully functional, well-equipped, and responsible for 80 per cent of cornea collections in the country.

"A nationwide eye banking network is the need of the hour, with one well-equipped eye bank having trained professionals/counsellors affiliated with eye collection and retrieval centres to ensure better utilisation. This could be a solution because establishing an eye bank requires large investments and approval from numerous government regulatory bodies," Acharya told PTI.

States such as Tripura, Uttarakhand and Mizoram have just one functional eye bank, according to the data.

Maharashtra has the highest number of functional eye banks at 74 followed by Uttar Pradesh at 41, Karnataka at 32 and Gujarat at 25.

Dr Anita Sethi, Director, Ophthalmology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon said the issue is the lack of awareness around eye donation.

"People are not aware of what an eye donation entails. And unless we have more eye donations, more people coming forward to donate their eyes, we can have hundreds and hundreds of eye banks. So, we should be spreading awareness of eye donation more than about an eye bank because an eye bank is just a place where the donated eyes are processed," she said.

Sethi said focus must be on increasing the awareness and number of eye banks in more populated states and Union Territories so there could be a match between where we can get the tissue from and where it needs processing.

"So, if you talk about very remote places like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman & Diu, the population there is so less now. So having an eye bank installed there would not really be a significant idea as to run an eye bank we do need specific equipment like specular microscope etc and technology as well. Also, there must be enough population so you can have a decent number of donations to make it viable to have an eye bank over there," she added.