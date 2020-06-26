11 new COVID-19 cases take Agra count to 1,177

Agra: Despite the consistent execution of the multi-dimensional COVID-19 containment strategy, the daily tally of new cases and death figures, shows no signs of decline.



Till Friday morning, Agra reported two deaths and 11 fresh cases. The total number of deaths now stands at 84, while the total number of cases has gone up to 1,177. Of these, 984 have recovered and been discharged.

The S.N. Medical College management has now constituted a committee of five senior doctors to focus on the vulnerable group, after a random survey revealed that a majority of deaths were those of the elderly, with comorbidities. The death audit of some cases brought out the fact that in many cases patients died within 48 hours of being admitted to the Covid hospital.

This revelation had led to a Twitter duel between the Agra District Magistrate and the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The district health department has now decided to opt for a daily audit of deaths, to find out the reasons. This initiative will help control the death rate, the officials hoped.

The district administration is clearly alarmed by the rising graph of Covid-related deaths, after the lockdown was lifted on June 1. According to a revised strategy, information on all serious cases in the private nursing homes, will be collected on a daily basis.

The S.N. Medical College, where Covid patients are admitted to a special ward, will now brief family members, twice a day, the progress and the state of health of the patients. A local Covid helpline will bridge the communication gap, doctors said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced that there would be no Shiva temple parikrama and fairs, in the holy month of Shravan beginning July 5. The annual Goverdhan Mela, that attracts more than a crore devotees, has already been cancelled.

In Mathura, there were 15 fresh cases, including an SDM who has been admitted to the district hospital. With five new cases, Firozabad's tally has gone upto 503.