11 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 341

Thane: As many as 11 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,012, a health official said on Tuesday.



These latest cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that there are currently 341 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,966.



The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,461, the official added.

