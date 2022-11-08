11 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 341
Thane: As many as 11 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,012, a health official said on Tuesday.
These latest cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that there are currently 341 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,966.
The count of recoveries has reached 7,35,461, the official added.
Next Story