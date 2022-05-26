11 Haryana jails to open fuel pumps manned by inmates
chandigarh: Haryana Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh said that the Haryana government is now making concerted efforts to bring about a change in the mindsets of
the prisoners in jails so that people have more faith in them. Thus, while bringing in unique initiatives in prison reforms, there is a proposal to open petrol pumps on the land of the jails at 11 places in the State, the first one being started on May 31 in Kurukshetra.
Responding to a question, Ranjit Singh said that the jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to the prisoners for these Jail Filling
Stations and thereafter their duty would be kept on a rotation basis subject to their behaviour at the workplace. He said that after observing the functioning and response to the Jail Filling Station
in Kurukshetra, Jail Filling
Stations would be opened
at 10 other places, including two at Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind,
and Hisar. Singh said that the objective of the scheme is to make prisoners a part of society.
He said that when people come to these filling stations, they will see that the prisoners can also work like common people. He said that a message has to be given to other prisoners as well so that they refine their behaviour. Responding to a question about the availability of Power in the State, Ranjit Singh said that despite the extreme weather conditions, there was no power cut in urban areas post May 1 while some cuts were made in industrial area due to technical reasons.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail26 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Centre withdraws offer to sell 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
India fastest growing economy among G-20 countries: PM26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Govt mulls scrapping requirement of forest clearance for exploration...26 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Chief Minister, not Governor, to be Chancellor of state-run varsities26 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT