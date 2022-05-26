11 Haryana jails to open fuel pumps manned by inmates

chandigarh: Haryana Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh said that the Haryana government is now making concerted efforts to bring about a change in the mindsets of



the prisoners in jails so that people have more faith in them. Thus, while bringing in unique initiatives in prison reforms, there is a proposal to open petrol pumps on the land of the jails at 11 places in the State, the first one being started on May 31 in Kurukshetra.

Responding to a question, Ranjit Singh said that the jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to the prisoners for these Jail Filling

Stations and thereafter their duty would be kept on a rotation basis subject to their behaviour at the workplace. He said that after observing the functioning and response to the Jail Filling Station

in Kurukshetra, Jail Filling

Stations would be opened

at 10 other places, including two at Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind,

and Hisar. Singh said that the objective of the scheme is to make prisoners a part of society.

He said that when people come to these filling stations, they will see that the prisoners can also work like common people. He said that a message has to be given to other prisoners as well so that they refine their behaviour. Responding to a question about the availability of Power in the State, Ranjit Singh said that despite the extreme weather conditions, there was no power cut in urban areas post May 1 while some cuts were made in industrial area due to technical reasons.