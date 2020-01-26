11 firefighters including DFS chief awarded with medals

New Delhi: As many as 11 officials including the Director of Delhi Fire Service were awarded with medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

According to the DFS press statement, the high degree of commitment and dedication towards their duties of the officials of DFS have been recognized by the Government of India by awarding them medals on the occasion of Republic Day. DFS director, Atul Garg and Deputy Chief Fire Officer Virendra Singh were awarded with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Divisional officers DB Mukherjee, Rajendra Atwal, assistant divisional officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and Dharambir Singh (fireman) were awarded Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service whereas assistant divisional officer Avtar Singh, fireman late Vijender Pal Singh were awarded with the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry. Anil Kumar (fireman), Ram Kumar (fire operator) and Arvind Dagar (fireoperator) were awarded with the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry.