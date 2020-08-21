107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Jalna: A 107-year-old woman and her 78- year-old daughter have recovered from COVID-19 here in Maharashtra, overcoming the odds of high mortality rate among elderly people, an official said on Friday.



The woman-daughter duo along with three other family members were discharged from a COVID-19 hospital in Jalna city on Thursday.

The centenarian, her daughter, 65-year-old son and two grandchildren, aged 27 and 17, were undergoing treatment for coronavirus for more than a week at the hospital, district civil surgeon Archana Bhosale said.

Residents of Mali Pura in old Jalna, the family was admitted to the hospital on August 11 after they tested positive for the infection, she said.

The centenarian had recently undergone a spine surgery and when she tested positive for the virus, her old age posed a major challenge in her recovery, Bhosale said.

Post-recovery, the family members were given a warm farewell by the hospital staff.

"We had lost all hope. We survived because of the dedication shown by the medical staff...it is nothing short of a miracle," the centenarian womans son said before heading home.

District collector Ravindra Binwade and district superintendent of police S Chaitanya, who were present for the farewell programme, appreciated the efforts of the hospital staff.