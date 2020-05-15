102 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, tally rises to 2307
Amaravati (AP): As many as 102 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh, where the total number of infections rose to 2,307, the health department said on Friday.
With no fresh deaths, the toll in the state remained at 48. Out of the 102 new cases, 45 patients were from other states, it said, giving the update for the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Friday.
Sixty people have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,252.
Of the fresh cases, Nellore and Chitoor districts reported 14 each, Krishna nine, Kurnool eight, Ananthapur four, Vizianagaram three, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa two each and one East Godavari one.
Out of the total cases reported, 28 were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, which has become a hotspot, according to the bulletin.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Supreme Court stays Gujarat HC order setting aside...15 May 2020 9:13 AM GMT
102 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, tally rises to 230715 May 2020 7:28 AM GMT
PCB open to appoint foreign coach at Lahore's High...15 May 2020 7:26 AM GMT
Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' biopic heads to Amazon ...15 May 2020 7:23 AM GMT
Biocon Q4 net profit falls 42 pc to Rs 123 cr due to...15 May 2020 7:20 AM GMT