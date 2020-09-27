102 ambulance services remained non-operational for over 3 years in J&K: CAG

Jammu: The non-operationalisation of 102 ambulance services for over three years and deficiencies in procurement of medicines and equipment by the J-K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited came in for a sharp criticism by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) as it released its audit findings of various public sector undertakings during 2017-18.



The CAG report on public sector undertakings (social, general and economic sectors) for the year ended March 31, 2018, said the audit on procurement of medicine and

equipment by the JKMSC revealed delays in finalisation of rate contracts and consequent delay or non-procurement of drugs, instruments, machinery and equipment, thereby defeating the purpose of creation of the

company.

Audit also came across instances of non-levy of liquidated damages of Rs 7.92 crore for delayed supplies, undue favour to a supplier by rejecting the seven bidders and

procuring suture items at negotiated rates for Rs 25.48 crore from the eighth bidder, non-operationalisation of 102 Ambulance Service over a period of more than three years despite receiving the fund of Rs 3.18 crore and non-observance of prescribed procedure for empanelment of testing laboratories leading to extra-expenditure of Rs 9.47 lakh, the report, tabled in Parliament last week, said.