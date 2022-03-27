100 days annual leave plan for CAPF jawans to be declared soon

New Delhi: An ambitious proposal mooted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow CAPF jawans spend at least 100 days with their families is likely to be implemented shortly, with officials saying the contours for a comprehensive policy are being worked out.



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has held multiple meetings, the latest being early this month, to thrash out the issues delaying the implementation of the policy. The policy aims to reduce work-related stress and enhance the happiness quotient of the about 10 lakh troops and officials who undertake arduous duties in some of the most challenging environmental conditions and in remote locations.

"All the central armed police forces have been directed to expedite their proposals. The home ministry is expected to take a final decision by the next month as to how the welfare measure can be implemented," a senior CAPF officer told the news agency. Some delay can be attributed to COVID-19 spread from the beginning of 2020. The priorities of the security establishment, like all other organisations, was to tackle the pandemic and make sure the infection is contained, personnel are saved and their work is not compromised, the officer added. CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh had told reporters during a recent media interaction that this was a "work in progress".

"The MHA is sensitised at the highest level and they are also working on it. They are sensitised and sensitive on this (subject of at least 100 days with family for jawans)..."

"The home minister (Shah) has also said we have to do it. It is a work in progress. An order has not been issued, but it is in process," Singh said. He said the force was able to provide 60-65 days leaves to their troops in an year, but if a proposal to enhance the casual leave component from 15 days to 28-30 days can be brought, then 100 days of leave for jawans can be done. He said "some clarification" was also sought from them by the MHA sometime

back.

They (MHA) are also looking at different other organisations... other government organisations can also demand such a thing. So, a "comprehensive" thinking is being worked upon, he said. The proposal was mooted by Shah in October, 2019 after he reviewed the working and operational preparedness of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB. Three other central forces like the Assam Rifles, NSG and NDRF could also be included in the ambitious project.