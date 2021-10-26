100-bed critical Covid ICU set to start in Mewat medical college soon

Chandigarh: Ensuring state-of-the-art Healthcare facilities even in the deepest pockets of the State, Government of Haryana has successfully set up 100-bedded critical COVID ICU in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College located in the outskirts of Nuh in Nalhar. Moreover, this hospital will cater to the medical needs of patients from adjoining NCR-region, Alwar, Mathura, Rewari and Palwal as well, easing off the burden on health institutes in this area.

Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson of Department of Medical Education and Research said that as per the instructions of Government of India triple layer oxygen planning has been done in Medical colleges and the constituent hospitals.

Taking steps in this regard State Government through Department of Medical Education and Research has started this 100-bedded ICU where Liquid Medical oxygen tank of 10,000 L capacity along with 3000 LPM capacity PSA plants along with 1026 D- type oxygen cylinders have been installed in Nalhar Nuh. The spokesperson said that the existing capacity of Gas Manifold has been augmented to cater to the need along with the medical gas pipeline work.

During second wave there was rush of thousands of patients from Delhi-NCR region towards State of Haryana especially in adjoining districts to seek the medical care, he elaborated. Considering such demand the existing capacity has been augmented and 100 bed Critical COVID care ICU has been set up to meet the rising requirements and needs of the people.

Thus, this completes the oxygen triad for COVID patients care. First being PSA plant, second being Liquid Oxygen tank and third being D-Type cylinders. In case of demand of oxygen the same will be pressed into the service as per the need basis, he added.