10 states, 2 UTs report more recoveries than active cases

New Delhi: At a time when the COVID-19 cases are all set to cross the 2 lakh-mark, the good news is that about 12 coronavirus-hit states/UTs have reported more recoveries than active cases.



However, the country is also witnessing a significant recovery as till date 95,527 patients have been cured and 97,581 are active patients.

The recovery trend in 12 states/UTs is much different from other COVID-19 affected states as the rate of recovery in these states are much higher than the national average.

According to Union Health Ministry's data, which has been analysed by Millennium Post, it has come to the notice that the states/UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab,

Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh are left with less number of active cases as recovery is more in these states.

In Andhra Pradesh, which has reported 63.9 per cent recovery rate, there are only 1,341 active cases while 2,378 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The state has total 3,783 positive cases.

There are 199 recoveries out of 294 cases in Chandigarh and it has just 91 active cases as of now, while Goa has recorded 42 recoveries and the state has 29 active cases out of total 71 positive cases of coronavirus.

Gujarat, which had hit the headlines for the exponential rise in positive cases, reported more recoveries than the active cases as the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 5,357 active patients and 10,780 patients have been discharged from hospitals. As of now, the state has total 17,200 confirmed cases.

Ladakh has 43 recoveries and it has 34 active cases out of total 77 positive cases, while in Madhya Pradesh 5,003 patients have been cured and 2,922 are active cases out of the total 8,283 patients. Similarly, Odisha has cured 1,245 patients out of 2,104 positive cases and it has 852 active cases at a rate of 59 per cent.

In Punjab, 2,000 patients have been treated out of total 2,301 and 256 are still in hospitals for the treatment. Rajasthan has 6,040 cured patients and 2,742 patients are still in hospitals.

Similar is the case with Tamil Nadu as out of 23,495 patients, 13,170 have been discharged and 10,141 are still in hospitals for the treatment. In Telangana, 1,491 have been cured, while 1,213 are still active cases out of the total 2,792 cases.

In Uttar Pradesh, 4,843 patients have recovered out of total 8,075 cases and 3,015 are still getting treatment in hospitals.