10 districts of Haryana worst in country: ADGP

Chandigarh: As part of the new lecture series, 'Josh Talks' Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Technology, SGT University, Gurugram, invited Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director-General of Police, Narcotics Control Bureau, Haryana to motivate the students.



Jadhav said that earlier Haryana used to be only a transit state and was devoid of drug consumption but then he presented the latest data of the Narcotics Central Bureau of India, which showed a concerning image of drug consumption in Haryana.

Shrikant Jadhav, who also heads an NGO Prayaas for drug de-addiction, shared an incident of a teenage girl driven to prostitution because drug addiction of her father that prompted him to start the organization. He added that police action alone can't stop the problem of drug consumption and added that when the initiative was started people thought it to be a hoax and did not cooperate. Jadhav shared his journey that how it started by treating four elderly addicts to thousands of people in the past couple of years. He also shared how his efforts convinced the government machinery and now it is ready with State Action Plan. Prayaas and Saathi Apps are just parts of it. It was through program 'Dhakad', that students and teachers are invited to be a part of anti-drug drive. Vice Chancellor, Dr O P Kalra and Dr Joginder Yadav, Registrar, SGT University graced the occasion with their presence. Prof Sushil Manav, Dean FMMT proposed the vote of thanks.