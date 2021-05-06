10-day Coronavirus curfew in Himachal from May 6 midnight

Shimla: Amid massive spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed a 10-day Corona curfew from midnight on Thursday. The orders will remain in force till May 16.



The state has witnessed unprecedented increase in the number of deaths and also a very high infection rate making the going really tough for the state's healthcare system to handle the situation.

The decision about Corona curfew was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet which was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

In May 2021, the state reported the biggest ever surge in the cases making the hospitals to run out of beds, oxygen at many places and shortage of ambulances to carry Covid patients to the Covid care centres set-up in Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi and several other districts.

There were nearly 4,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours alone and 52 single-day deaths.

Besides Corona curfew, the state government also imposed Section 144 of the CrPC. However, an exemption has been granted to vehicles engaged in the supply of essential commodities which will be allowed to ply. Sources clarified that industrial, agricultural and other civil works will also be allowed during this period.

The Cabinet decided that work would continue at civil work sites, horticultural/agricultural and other project sites. Educational institutions in the State would remain closed till May 31, 2021.

All government and private transport would ply at 50 percent of occupancy and inter-state transport would continue. Industrial establishments would work as per the guidelines issued by the State Government. Keeping in view the sharp surge of Covid-19 cases in the state, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled.

All the students would be promoted to 11th class by the Board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination. It was also decided that 12th standard examination of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education and annual examination of colleges would also remain suspended till further orders.

Earlier at the meeting of the opposition parties, Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of opposition, extended party's support to the government but made a strong case asking for a financial package for those, whose likelihood means will be lost due to curfew.