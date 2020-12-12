10 Covid deaths in 24-hr at IGMC Shimla

Shimla: The Covid-19 induced pandemic infection on Friday claimed 10 deaths in the past 24-hours at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) –state's biggest medical institution sending more scare in Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming winters.



The Himachal Pradesh High Court only some days back had expressed concerns on Shimla turning as a "Corona capital" of the country. The things seem to have not changed much.

Of 10 persons, who lost their lives, at least six of them within four to six hours, after being admitted at the Covid care wards, included a 91-year old native of Sirmaur district.

Most shocking death due to Coronavirus was of a 30-year old pregnant woman from Rampur area of Shimla.

Senior medical officials, who released the details on an alarmingly high number of deaths in Shimla during past 24-hours , maintained that people were not coming forward to get themselves tested even after symptoms of the disease. They disclose about their condition when it's already too late to cure them, or revive from turning critical with very low level of oxygen.

"Our team of doctors and para-medical staff have been repeatedly telling about need for advisories to the people to report about the infection at early stages. The data clearly shows that 70 to 80 percent of the deaths are happening within hours after the patients are shifted to the Covid care wards," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur admitted here.

The state government has already imposed strict restrictions on large gatherings of the persons during social functions, especially the wedding.The police have started raiding all such functions and FIRs have also been lodged against erring hosts, besides imposing penalties.

The wedding season, which is expected to end on December 14 has become the biggest cause of the community spread of the Covid in the state, apart from political rallies held mainly by the ruling BJP. All such rallies have been banned now. The government has empowered the panchayats and urban local bodies heads to ensure that the people don't violate the guidelines about allowing only 50 persons at the function.

"I know there have been strong reactions about limiting the number. The wedding planners and families are angry at us but this is very much required to break the infection circle that has spread fast after October 30 and still remain high. The death toll in the state has already reached 770-mark and positive cases nearing 48,000," said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, 24 fresh deaths were reported on Friday while and 651 new cases surfaced taking the tally of cases to 48,354.

The Chief Minister, who flew to Delhi in morning, is expected to brief the central government on fresh measures being taken to check further spread of the infection in the rural areas –which have become the hotspots of Corona as compared to the urban towns.

A cabinet meeting has also been convened on December 14 to take stock of the situation and chalk out further strategy if the rate of infection does not show any sign of decline. The date submitted by the hoteliers to the state government revealed that tourists who visited the state during past one and half one did not contribute even a percent of the infection spread.

The spread could be easily attributed to carelessness on the part of the local communities and gathering during festivals, weddings, political rallies and religious functions, where wearing masks and social distancing remained a big casualty.