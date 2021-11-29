1 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 7,681

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,681 as one more person tested positive for the infection on Monday, a health bulletin said.



The Union territory now has six active cases, while 7,546 people have recovered from the disease, and 129 people have succumbed to the infection so far, of whom 67 died during the second wave of the pandemic, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.32 lakh samples for COVID-19, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.22 per cent.

A total of 2.96 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 2.52 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.