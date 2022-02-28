1 new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally rises to 10,017

Port Blair: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,017 on Monday, a health bulletin said.



There are now 10 active cases in the archipelago, while 9,878 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 6.99 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.