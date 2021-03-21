1 new case pushes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,447

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,447 on Sunday as a 52-year-old man tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The new patient, who hails from Mamit district, tested positive for COVID-19 during screening at the inter-state border with Tripura, he said.

The state now has 15 active cases, while 4,421 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.42 per cent.

The administration has so far tested over 2.46 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 510 on Saturday, the official said.

As many as 50,283 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

Around 10,251 health workers and 1,510 frontline personnel have been administered the second dose of the vaccine, she said.