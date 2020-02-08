1 killed, many injured in firecrackers explosion during religious procession in Punjab

Chandigarh: One person was killed and several others were injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, police said.

Firecrackers, being carried in a tractor trolley, exploded during the 'nagar kirtan' (religious procession) near Pahu village in Tarn Taran.

"One person has died and many are injured in the explosion," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI over phone.

During the procession, crackers were being burst by people. The explosion took place when sparks from the crackers landed on the tractor-trolley, they said.

(Image from newsnation.in)