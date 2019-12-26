1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota
Kota (Raj): A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said.
The accident took place under the Kaithun police station area of the district, SHO Rajesh Soni said, adding that among those injured, three were undergoing treatment at separate private hospitals and two were discharged after primary medical care.
The deceased was identified as Ramhate Kahar (30), a resident of Shivsagar colony on Kaithun road in Kota.
The SHO said police handed over the body to the family members after a post-mortem examination.
The truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, has been traced in Baran district, he added.
