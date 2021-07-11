1 fresh fatality, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Port Blair: One more COVID-19 patient succumbed to the infection in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while no fresh case was reported in the archipelago on Sunday, a health bulletin said.



The Union territory's tally stands at 7,492, of which 11 are active cases, while 7,352 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has tested over 4.18 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, in which the positivity rate was 1.79 per cent.

More than 2.25 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.