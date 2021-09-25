ZSI inks pact with London museum for data exchange

KOLKATA: In a bid to work together to collect, study and conserve faunal specimens for science and to create and exchange associated data and images, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) Kolkata signed an MoU with Natural History Museum, (NHM) London on Friday through virtual platform.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Dhriti Banerjee, the first lady Director of ZSI and Dr.Douglas Gurr, Director, NHM London in the presence of senior administrative officials of the museum.

Banerjee said both the institutions would be mutually benefited on the faunal diversity research through scientific exchange.

It is expected to bring together practicing taxonomists, conservation biologists, biodiversity managers, policy makers and other stakeholders for discussing, networking and identifying gap areas to formulate strategies for documentation as well as conservation of faunal diversity.