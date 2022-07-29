Zoos to hold various prog on International Tiger Day

KOLKATA: The zoos in the state will be holding various programmes to celebrate the occasion of International Tiger Day on July 29. The South Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre under Jaldapara forest division will, however, not host any programme as a mark of honour to Raja who died on July 11 at an age of 25 years.



Raja was the oldest tiger in captivity in the entire country and was the pride of the forest force of Bengal as a whole.

"We have plans to relocate a tiger either from Alipore Zoo or Siliguri Safari Park to South Khairbari to attract visitors. A meeting will be held in this regard after the Durga Puja and accordingly necessary nod will be sought from Central Zoo Authority," a senior official of the state Forest department said.

Alipore Zoo will have a guided tour of school children and will host a skit performance with students of a private school in Maheshtala. The zoo keepers will be felicitated and there will be a musical show for children organised by a private school.

In the evening, Anuradha Reddy, Principal Scientist CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad will speak on a webinar titled 'Population and Conservation Genetics of Tiger'.

The South 24-Parganas Forest division in association with Jharkhali Tiger Rehabilitation Centre will also host a programme at Jharkhali involving school children.

The Siliguri Safari Park that has the highest number of tigers in captivity in Bengal among the state zoos will also host a colourful programme with school children.