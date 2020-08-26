Zoos across State may open in mid Sept

Kolkata: The state Forest department may open the national parks and the zoos across the state after September 15 after ensuring safety measures in connection with COVID 19 protocols.



Forest minister Rajib Banerjee on Monday evening chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the department and concerned officials of the national parks and forest reserves and zoos to take stock of the preparedness in this regard.

"Every concerned official has been asked to come out with a plan on how can we open up the national parks or zoos in the state after September 15 adhering to Covid safety protocol. We will sit for another meeting on August 27 to deliberate more upon the issue. The final decision regarding opening will be taken in strict adherence to the government guidelines and proper assessment of Covid situation," said Rajib Banerjee, state Forest minister.

The national parks and zoos across the state have been closed since March 17 as a preventive measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

There are six national parks in North Bengal that includes Jaldapara, Gorumara, Neora Valley, Buxa, Singalila and Sunderbans while the number of zoos in the state is 12 that includes Alipore Zoological Garden and Bengal Safari in Siliguri .

Sunderbans was opened up during the month of June for some days.

However, it had to be closed down soon as some forest officials tested COVID-19

positive.