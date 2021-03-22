Zoo authorities to raise heights of enclosures' walls

KOLKATA: The authorities of Alipore Zoological Gardens have decided to further raise the heights of the walls of the enclosures of a number of animals in the zoo to prevent similar incidents of scaling of boundary walls.



A mentally-challenged person was mauled by a lion at Alipore Zoological Gardens after he scaled the boundary wall at the back side and entered into the enclosure of the big cat on Friday morning.

A section of people has raised questions over security in the zoo following the incident. "We have decided to further raise the heights of the wall bounding the enclosure of lion, tiger, hippopotamus, rhinoceros, deer and crocodile so that it cannot be scaled by any means. After the work of increasing the height of the enclosures are complete visitors will be able to capture photographs of these animals only through the iron railing," Asis Samanta, Director of Alipore Zoological Gardens said. Samanta on Sunday visited the injured Gautam Guchait, a resident of Patashpur in East Midnapore at SSKM hospital and also met his family members.