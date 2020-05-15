Zilla Parishad takes massive initiative to sanitise public places

BALURGHAT: With the aim to restrict the spread of Coronavirus, South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad has initiated massive measures to sanitise the public places and to make people aware about the dos and don'ts to combat the virus.



Secretary of SDZP, Abhik Kumar Das said a virus control team as per state government order has taken over the sanitisation work to make people aware. The team has come forward to ensure proper sanitisation arrangements at different market places, government offices, banks, schools, ATMs and various fair price shops as a remedial measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Apart from this, the team has been involved in spraying chemical disinfectants on the road, pavements, temples, mosques, churches and the villages located in extreme India-Bangladesh border to cleanse all the surfaces.

It would also keep a close vigil where the public gathers mostly. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Additional District Magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh have already visited some of the spots where the sanitisation works are carried out. A health source said spraying of disinfectants on public places is effective as an indirect measure to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. The team members have been provided with personal protective equipment kits to protect themselves from Corona.

Abhik Kumar Das said: "Zilla Parishad has taken the initiative to sanitise the public areas across the district to prevent the spread of Covid-19."