Zilla Parishad takes massive initiative to sanitise public places
BALURGHAT: With the aim to restrict the spread of Coronavirus, South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad has initiated massive measures to sanitise the public places and to make people aware about the dos and don'ts to combat the virus.
Secretary of SDZP, Abhik Kumar Das said a virus control team as per state government order has taken over the sanitisation work to make people aware. The team has come forward to ensure proper sanitisation arrangements at different market places, government offices, banks, schools, ATMs and various fair price shops as a remedial measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Apart from this, the team has been involved in spraying chemical disinfectants on the road, pavements, temples, mosques, churches and the villages located in extreme India-Bangladesh border to cleanse all the surfaces.
It would also keep a close vigil where the public gathers mostly. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Additional District Magistrate (LR) Pranab Kumar Ghosh have already visited some of the spots where the sanitisation works are carried out. A health source said spraying of disinfectants on public places is effective as an indirect measure to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. The team members have been provided with personal protective equipment kits to protect themselves from Corona.
Abhik Kumar Das said: "Zilla Parishad has taken the initiative to sanitise the public areas across the district to prevent the spread of Covid-19."
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Special train to carry 1500 returnees from Goa today14 May 2020 8:06 PM GMT
105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home: Mamata14 May 2020 8:00 PM GMT
2nd Central team visits Beliaghata ID, MR Bangur; praises...14 May 2020 7:59 PM GMT
Train with 900 reach city; passengers complain of high cab...14 May 2020 7:58 PM GMT
Head examiners asked to expedite process of result14 May 2020 7:57 PM GMT