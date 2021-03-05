Youths vandalise cab after abusing driver

Kolkata: An app-cab was vandalised by some youth following an altercation with the passenger at Shakespeare Sarani.



According to sources, the incident took place on Wednesday night. A girl, who was in an inebriated state, had hired the cab from EM Bypass. She requested change of destination more than once in the middle of the journey, but the driver denied.

Immediately, the girl informed her male partner about the matter over the phone.

Within a few minutes, the girl's boyfriend and his friends blocked the cab with another vehicle near Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

They started abusing the driver and smashed the rear and front windows and headlights of the cab.

After vandalising the cab, the girl ran away with her boyfriend.

The cab driver lodged a complaint with Shakespeare Sarani police station.

Police investigation has started a probe in the matter and are looking for CCTV footage.