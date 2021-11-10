Youths run over by train while playing games on track

KOLKATA: Two boys, including a Class XII student, died when a train hit them while they were playing mobile games sitting on railway tracks between Ashokenagar road and Guma stations in the Sealdah-Bongaon section on Monday evening.



Locals said that driver of the down Thakurnagar local blew horns several times.

But the deceased could not hear the sound of the train as they were playing games with earphones plugged in.

The sources said the boys did not notice the fast approaching train and when they tried to move away, it was too late.

"They used to play games sitting on the tracks. We had urged them many times not to play mobile games while sitting on the tracks, but they cared little," said Khokon Mondal, a local resident.

There have been relentless campaigns by the Railways against the usage of mobile phone while walking along the railway track.

But the campaigns fail to yield fruitful results as it appears from the repeated accidents.

In August, four youths were mowed down by a speeding train in North Dinajpur's Chopra. They were also playing mobile games on railway tracks.