Youths concoct Maoist story to avoid wrath of parents

Kolkata: The police have unearthed that the youths from Kharagpur had made up the story of facing the Maoists at the Dhangikusum in Jhargram to avoid wrath of their parents after one of them had lost a mobile phone.



Four youths went to Dhangikusum and one of them lost a mobile phone. Fearing facing wrath of parents, they concocted the story that the Maoists had snatched the mobile phone at gunpoint and threatened them to leave the spot immediately.

It led to panic in the area that is close to Jharkhand. Jhargram Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitkumar Bharat Rathod said: "We have questioned them and they have confessed that they had actually lost the mobile phone and put forward the story of Maoists." In the matter related to the so-called Maoist posters found at the spot, the police are contemplating it to be the handiwork of the same youths. It may be mentioned that after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government established peace at Jangalmahal and it witnessed an overall development.

Director General of Police Virendra visited the spot after holding a meeting with senior police officers including Jhargram SP, Additional SP (Operations) Jhargram Sonawane Kuldip Suresh and senior police officers from Bankura as well.

Stress has been given for better communication between the police and local residents.

While a specialised force of the state police has also been pressed and a team of CRPF jawans returned to Jhargram from Kashmir after one year.