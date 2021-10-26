Youths can earn better in Bengal, rather than toil in other states: CM

SILIGURI: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stressed upon the need for alternate employment generation, especially in the rural sector so that youths do not have to leave the state and work as migrant labourers elsewhere. She highlighted the importance of forming Self Help Groups (SHGs) and taking up poultry, duck poultry, power looms along with other livelihood activities through the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME.)



Addressing an administrative meeting for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that youths from the districts like Uttar Dinajpur, Bankura, Cooch Behar, and Medinipur—which witnesses large number of migrations, should form Self Help Groups and take benefits of different government schemes.

"You can earn better here, rather than go and toil in some other state,"advised Banerjee.

At present, Bengal produces about 1,050 crore eggs annually. "There is a deficit of 390 crore eggs supply. We hope to fulfill this by December 2023 and become self-sufficient as well as start exporting eggs to other states," stated Vivek Kumar, additional chief secretary, ARD department. About 34 per cent of the deficit will be met by SHGs.

About Rs 315 crore will be pumped in by the state government for this. Poultry layered farms are coming up in Saltora in Bankura, English Bazaar in Malda and Mekhligunj in Cooch Behar.

The HIMUL dairy farm, which is lying defunct, will be upgraded soon. The state-of-the-art dairy farm will supply milk and dairy products to the whole of North Bengal. Duck breeding farms are being set up in Birbhum with a capacity to produce 6 lakh ducklings annually.

A broiler integration project is being taken up in Jathiakhlai, Jalpaiguri. "About 50 lakh chicks will be given to SHGs from here and after 35 days procured from them when they attain 2 kg weight. The chicken meat will be processed in a plant at Pnasidewa. Each SHG can earn around Rs 12,000 per month on being integrated in this process," added Vivek. There are about 3798 SHGs in Alipurduar and cash credit of Rs 40 crore has been disbursed in this financial year. Likewise, there are about 3380 SHGs in Jalpaiguri and Rs 92 crore cash credit has been disbursed this financial year. "Get teams to motivate the formation of more such SHGs and to take up such livelihoods," stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister took stock of implementation of different welfare schemes in the two districts. She also stated that the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme should be independent of Swasthya Sathi.