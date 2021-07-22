Youth's body with head crushed found on footpath in city

Kolkata: A youth was found injured on the footpath in Jorabagan area on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, early on Wednesday morning, a roadside food stall owner Ramnath Sharma woke up to the scream of his son Omprakash Sharma who was sleeping near him on the footpath on B K Pal Avenue.

When Ramnath went close to his son, found him lying with a portion of his face and head crushed.

Immediately, he was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted.

Meanwhile, Jorabagan police station was informed. Cops visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Police sources claimed that the injury marks on Omparakash's face and head had not developed due to being hit by stone or brickbat.

However, cops are investigating to find out whether Omprakash had any previous enmity with anyone.