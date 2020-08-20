Youth's body found from inside a locked warehouse in Ultadanga

Kolkata: Tension spread in Ultadanga area after a youth's body was found from inside a locked warehouse early on Wednesday morning.



According to sources, the deceased, identified as Rahul Shaw (30) of Gouripur, Naihati in North 24-Parganas, used to work as a casual labourer in a pulse mill-cum-warehouse located at 10C/3, Gorapada Sarkar Lane near Telenga Bagan. Shaw used to live in the said warehouse as well.

On Wednesday morning at around 5:30 am, few labourers arrived at the warehouse to join work. They found the door of the warehouse locked from outside with a latch. When they opened the door and went inside, they saw Shaw's body lying in a pool of blood.

The labourers informed the owner and Ultadanga police station. Cops arrived and sent the body for autopsy examination. During a preliminary probe, police found multiple injury marks on his throat and head. It is suspected that the unknown miscreant had slit his throat using a sharp weapon and also hit on his head with some heavy object.

The other labourers were also interrogated and the police came to know that when the place was closed after work on Tuesday evening, they did not see anything suspicious. It is suspected that the assailant might be known to Shaw and thus, he allowed the murderer to enter the warehouse at night.