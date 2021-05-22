'Youth throws baby in river, jumps into water himself'

KOLKATA: A youth on Thursday morning reportedly threw a baby and jumped into the river Ganges from Bally bridge on Friday morning.



The incident took place around 6:30 am. According to sources, a few morning walkers saw the youth throwing the baby into the river from the bridge near Dakshineswar. Immediately, after throwing the baby, he also jumped into the water.

Bally police station was informed. Police arrived with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel. Divers started searching for the youth and the baby, but failed. Till Friday evening, no one was found.

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the Bally bridge and confirmed that the youth was carrying a baby in his lap. Police have informed the adjacent police stations along the river.