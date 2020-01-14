Youth stabbed by brother-in-law
Kolkata: A youth has been stabbed by his brother-in-law on Monday night in Survey Park area, on suspicion of him having an extramarital affair.
According to sources, marble mason Rahul Mirbar is a resident of Narendrapur in South 24-Parganas. Since the past few months, the relation between Mirbar and his wife had gotten bitter, over suspicion of him having an extramarital affair.
On Monday, an altercation took place between him and his brother-in-law, identified as Kamal Sikdar, who suddenly started stabbing Mirbar.
Hearing his scream, locals rushed Mirbar to M R Bangur Hospital, from where he has been shifted to SSKM Hospital. Police have arrested Sikdar and initiated a case on charges of attempt to murder.
