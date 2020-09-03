Youth shot at, motorbike snatched

BALURGHAT: A youth was shot at by some unidentified goons and his motorbike he was riding was also snatched on Tuesday night. The incident took place in Nolkura located just outskirts of Balurghat on National Highway 512. The victim has been identified as Nisith Biswas (34). He is a carpenter by profession and resides in Naroi under Gangarampur police station area. Seriously injured Biswas was initially taken to Gangarampur superspecialty hospital but as his condition worsened, he was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital. His condition is stated critical till the last report came in. Police investigation is on. No one has been arrested so far. A police source said the youth was returning home from Balurghat on Tuesday night. He was suddenly attacked by the goons near Nolkura on NH 512. They fired at him and his right hand was injured. When he fell on the road from the

motorbike, the goons snatched his motorbike and fled from the spot leaving him seriously injured. Somehow Biswas had managed to reach the nearby Rampur police outpost and reported the incident. He was taken to Gangarampur hospital by police. The victim's father Shyamal Biswas said: "My son was attacked by the goons. He was shot at and his motorbike seized. He was returning from Balurghat after completing the work. His condition is critical. We were shocked and demanded immediate arrest of the goons." Hearing the incident, the Inspector-in-Charge of Gangarampur police station Purnendu Kumar Kundu reached the spot and started investigation.