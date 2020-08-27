Youth Services & Sports dept to hold 3-day meet

Kolkata: The Youth Services and Sports department will hold a three-day long review meeting to assess the progress of all its projects and schemes during the critical time of Covid.

According to the sources in the department, the meeting is scheduled to take place on September 1, 2 and 3. The state Youth Services and Sports department Minister Aroop Biswas, Minister of state of the department Laxmi Ratan Shukla and senior officers will be attending the review meeting.