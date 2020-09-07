Youth pushes out woman from car, runs over another

Kolkata: The police have detained a youth who, reportedly, pushed a woman from a speeding car then went on to run over another woman who along with her husband tried to stop the vehicle on hearing screams at Anandapur in southern suburbs of Kolkata on Saturday night.



The woman he hit has been identified as Nilanjana Chatterjee who had raised an alarm.

Chatterjee was taken to a private hospital where she will undergo a surgery soon. Police on Sunday informed that a case has been initiated against Bose under relevant sections of law.

According to sources, the youth identified as Amitava Bose met a woman through social media on September 1. On Saturday evening he proposed to the woman to go with him on a drive with him. As per their plan, Bose picked up the woman from her residence in Nayabad area. After taking a round of the city, the woman asked Bose to drop her off at Nayabad area as she wanted to go home.

It is alleged that as soon as she told Bose that she wanted to go home, an

altercation took place. He stopped his car in front of a housing complex in Anandapur around 10:30 pm and started assaulting the woman with fists and blows.

At the same time Chatterjee along with her husband Deep Satpathi were coming out of the housing complex riding their car. When they heard the woman screaming for help, Satpathi stopped his car in front of Bose's sedan.

Immediately Chatterjee got down from her car and went towards Bose. Sensing resistance, he pushed the woman off from his car and tried to flee. Bose drove his car backwards to get a clear passage and drove the car over Chatterjee's legs and waist.

Meanwhile, Satpathi came out of his car and called up the police control room by dialing 100. He also tried to arrange an ambulance but

was refused owing to the pandemic situation.

On receiving the information, cops from Anandapur police station reached the spot within eight minutes and arranged an ambulance. Chatterjee was rushed to a private hospital where she has been admitted with a fracture on shin bone. The woman who was molested and assaulted was also taken to hospital

from where she was discharged after first aid.

Satpathi on Sunday told the reporters that though he wished to lodge a separate complaint against Bose, police told him that all the

charges against the accused youth will be incorporated in the same case.