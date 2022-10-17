Youth pushed from running train in Rampurhat

kolkata: A youth was pushed off from a running train near Rampurhat in Birbhum on Saturday night after an altercation broke out between two passengers.



The youth, identified as Sajal Sheikh, was rescued by

the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) and admitted at the Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital with multiple injuries.

On Saturday night a video went viral on social media where it can be seen that two passengers of Howrah-Malda Intercity Express were involved in a scuffle. Suddenly the accused passengers pushed the youth out of the train.

A co-passenger recorded the whole scene on his mobile phone and circulated it on social media.

However, Millennium Post has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

According to sources, Sheikh, a resident of Sudipur in Rampurhat was drunk.

At the hospital he claimed that the man along with some other people were using filthy languages while interacting.

When he asked the man to stop as there were several women travelling in the same compartment, the altercation took place. Police have registered a case in Rampurhat GRP and is searching for the accused man.