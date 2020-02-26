Youth predicts victory for Mamata in 2021 while changing dhwaja at Jagannath Temple

Puri: It was an interesting scene at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Wednesday evening, when the youth who performed the 'dhwaja parivartan' at the temple, said to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she will retain power in Bengal in 2021.



He said this to Banerjee after handing her over the dhwaja that he replaced with a new one on Wednesday. The youth also dedicated the new one in the Chief Minister's name.

The dhwaja at the top of the 214 feet high Jagannath Temple gets replaced every day with a new one and it is a tradition that has gone on since ages. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious ceremonies performed in the temple. Thousands of people gather to watch the moment when a person climbs up the temple to change the dhwaja.

On Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister was present at the temple premises when it was taking place and she watched it with rapt attention.

Rajesh Doitapati, chief priest of the temple, was heard saying that Banerjee is the first Chief Minister whom he found watching the dhwaja parivartan ceremony.

Banerjee was marching out of the temple premises, when all of a sudden the youth was found trying to convey some message from the top of the temple. He was actually urging the Chief Minister to wait for some moment.

Within a few minutes, the youth came down and handed over the dhwaja to Banerjee. At the same time, he told her that it will be her who will be retaining power in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections.

In 2021, Mamata Banerjee's government will be completing the term of ten years. In 2011, she came to power by ousting the 34-year-long Left Front rule. Again in 2016, she returned to power with a landslide victory. In the past eight years, she has carried out massive development work in the state.