Youth open fires near Dum Dum fire stn

KOLKATA: An employee of Dum Dum fire station miraculously escaped from being hit after a youth fired a round at him on Tuesday morning near Dum Dum Municipality.



According to sources, Snehasish Roy, the Fire and Emergency Services Employee posted at Dum Dum fire station was at his office around 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Suddenly, he heard someone calling him from outside. When he came out, he saw a youth with whom he was involved in an altercation around a month ago.

After coming out, when Roy asked why he was there, the youth reportedly said that he wanted to talk about the conflict and sort it out.

Hearing this, when Roy came out from the office, suddenly the unknown youth took out a pistol from his bag and aimed it at him.

Seeing pistol, Roy started running. But the youth allegedly fired a round which missed Roy. After firing, the youth fled from the spot riding a motorcycle.

Hearing gunshot, local people and shop-owners came out but failed to stop the youth.

Later, Dum Dum police station was informed. Roy told the cops that around a month ago he got involved in an altercation with the accused youth over road rage.

Police have registered a case against the unknown youth.

Police are checking the CCTV camera footage of the area to identify him through the motorcycle registration number.