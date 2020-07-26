Youth on joyride with friends assaults cop & civic volunteer

Kolkata: A constable and a civic volunteer were seriously injured when they were hit by a car while attempting to stop it.



Finding two youths and a woman allegedly taking a joy ride in the morning of the second day of the 2-day weekly lockdown on Saturday. The incident took place on EM Bypass at Uttar Panchannagram Crossing.

The incident took place when 32-year-old Raunak Agarwal, attempted to flee after seeing cops. Police arrested Raunak on charges of rash driving, under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The other charges pressed include voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant when he was discharging his duty (section 332 IPC), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty (section 353 IPC), disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (section 188 IPC) that is read with section 51(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act. A case in this connection has been initiated at Tiljala Police Station.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Raunak is a resident of Sarat Bose Road and he had left his housing complex in morning in the car he was driving. He later picked up two of his friends including a woman and went out for the joy ride.

At around 10.30 am, constable Tanmoy Das, who is posted with Tiljala Traffic Guard, received information that a car was found approaching Uttar Panchannagram Crossing at a high speed. Das was on duty at the crossing along with a civic volunteer. They placed security barricades restricting the car to move ahead. Raunak took a u-turn to flee towards Dr Ambedkar Setu but found another security barricade was being placed by the constable on its way. Without caring much, Raunak allegedly ran over the right leg of the constable Das and the civic volunteer was hit by the car when he put it on the reverse.

Later, police arrested Raunak and detained his friends along with the woman who were also in the car.