Youth on joyride hits police bus

Kolkata: A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday on charges of rash driving that led to an incident in which the offending car not only rushed into a no entry zone by breaking security barricades but also hit a police vehicle.



On Tuesday around 6:35 am when Kolkata Police personnel were taking part in the rehearsal for the Independence Day parade, a car was seen coming towards them. It hit a few guardrails and then hit a Kolkata Police bus parked there. As soon as the car stopped police surrounded it with guardrails placed on the road. The youth driving was identified as Aritrya Sanyal of Bondel Road area.

He was taken to the police station and during interrogation the accused youth told police that he was driving the car for a joyride early in the morning as the roads are less congested.

After preliminary investigation cops became sure that he had no concrete motive behind the incident. Later Sanyal was booked for rash driving and causing damage to government properties and he was arrested.