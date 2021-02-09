Youth missing after trying to shoot stunt video by jumping into River Ganga

Kolkata: A youth went missing while another was rescued after they jumped in the River Ganga from Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday afternoon to record a stunt video.



According to sources, on Sunday afternoon at around 1 pm a few youths from Tiljala went on the Vidyasagar Setu to record a stunt video. They had planned that three youths will jump into the river while others will record the video from the Vidyasagar Setu.

According to plan, Md Tastagir Alam jumped into the river first. Then another youth identified as Md Zakir Sarder jumped into the river as well. Though Alam somehow managed to keep swimming, Sarder is feared drowned. Seeing their friends getting drowned, others fled from the spot and informed their family members.

Immediately family members of Alam and Sarder informed police, a boat of river traffic police rushed to the spot and rescued Alam. But Sarder was not found. However, a massive search operation was conducted by the divers of the Disaster Management Group (DMG) but Sarder was not found. On Monday again search operation resumed but till night, Sarder was found.

The adjacent police stations and other commissionerate and district police have been informed about the mishap and requested to keep vigil along the river. Police are interrogating the friends of the two youths to know about their intentions. Primarily cops came to know that the youths had made several videos and uploaded those on social media.