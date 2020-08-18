Youth living at night shelter held for assaulting and robbing a man

Kolkata: A youth was arrested on Sunday night for allegedly robbing a person late on Friday night.

According to police, on Friday night a person identified as Ajay Kumar Prasad of Sarsuna was trying to get a taxi standing at Rashbehari Avenue crossing and Pratapaditya Road. Around 12:05 am, an unknown youth assaulted Prasad with an iron rod and robbed his mobile phone along with some amount of money and documents.

Some locals rushed the victim to SSKM Hospital from where Prasad was treated and discharged. Later he lodged a complaint against an accused person at the Tollygunge police station.

Probing the case police scrutinised the CCTV footages of the spot and marked a youth. However, the police were unable to identify him at that moment. However, police started to keep a tab in and around the said area.

On Sunday night cops spotted a youth identified as Ajay Gayen alias Chidi who stays at a night shelter for the homeless, was roaming aimlessly and intercepted him. As the youth who was seen on the CCTV footage was similar to the youth detained on Sunday night, cops took him to the police station where he was identified later. Police have also recovered the mobile phone of Prasad and other documents along with the money.