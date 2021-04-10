Youth kills minor brother for phone, arrested

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly killing his minor younger brother after a quarrel arose out of a mobile phone. The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Mujahid Ansari, whose father Hanif Ansari — a native of Giridi in Jharkhand — works as a labourer at the Amjad Ali Mosque in Ekbalpore Lane.



On Thursday afternoon, Mujahid (14) went missing. Later, Hanif found Mujahid's body lying in a pool of blood inside a room of the construction site.

Mujahid was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, cops found several injury marks on Mujahid's body. Police learnt that a few labourers had seen Ansari brothers breaking out in an altercation.

On suspicion, Mujahid's elder brother Mubarak Ansari was detained and taken to the police station for interrogation. During questioning, he confessed that he killed his younger brother.

He also told the cops that the altercation broke out between them over a mobile phone that their father had bought recently. Both of them wanted to use it. Later, he was arrested.