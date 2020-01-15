Youth jumps off CMCH

Kolkata: Riazuddin Mondal (20), a resident of Hooghly who was admitted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday with some neurological disorder, was found lying on the ground in front of the newly constructed super-speciality building. He later died at the operation theatre.



The incident created a flutter at the CMCH on Wednesday morning with the family members of the victim bringing negligence charges against the hospital authorities. Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the patient might have committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of the super-speciality building.

Besides the police investigation, CMCH authorities have ordered an internal probe into the death of the youth. A six-member probe committee has already been constituted by the hospital in this regard.

According to hospital sources, the patient was admitted at the neuromedicines ward on the sixth floor of the new building due to some neurological disorder. At around 10 am when the doctors were taking a round of the ward, some of the staff members and nurses found that the patient was trying to jump from a glass window. They tried to catch hold of him by grabbing his shirt but failed to prevent him from jumping off. He suffered multiple injuries and was later taken to the operation theatre where he succumbed to death.

Hospital sources said that the patient had been suffering from some psychological problems for quite a long period of time. A few days ago he also complained of high fever which was the immediate cause behind him being taken to the hospital.

A case has been lodged at the Bowbazar Police Station and Mondal's body has been sent for post-mortem. However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the patient's death. Meanwhile, state forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples. The hospital will look into the fact if the patient had committed suicide.