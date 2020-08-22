Youth in cop net for murder of a pulse mill worker

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested late on Thursday night from Deshbandhunagar Park for allegedly



murdering the worker, identified as Shaw, of a pulse mill in Ultadanga on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning around 5:30 am, few labourers arrived at the warehouse to join work.

On arrival they found the door of the warehouse locked using a latch from outside. When they opened the door and went inside the warehouse they saw Shaw's body lying in a pool of blood.

During investigation police found that someone had written "CID officer Raj Sadhan... Agar jada chalaki karoge toh khud fas jaoge."

Police also found a workbook where handwriting of one Suman Seikh alias Shakil Khan was found.

Later police was informed by the pulse mill owner that seikh works there as daily wage labourer. After cops became sure about the suspect, they tracked Seikh from his mobile phone tower location. Seikh reportedly confessed to the crime.

He is being interrogated to find out the motive. It is suspected that he had some previous grudge over Shaw and thus killed him.