Youth hurt after shot at near Arjun Singh's house

KOLKATA: A youth was shot at by unknown miscreants on Monday morning near the house of BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas.



The injured — identified as Raju Shaw — is undergoing treatment at Bhatpara State General Hospital.

According to local sources, on Monday morning residents of the Meghna More area heard the sound of a gunshot and found Shaw lying on the ground with a bullet injury. Immediately, police were informed. It had been alleged that police reached the spot late. Singh got involved in an altercation with a police officer over the issue. Singh was found yelling at the police officer, blaming him of trying to instigate violence by not taking stringent action in any of the cases related to violence. However, police denied such allegations and told Singh that cops were taking action.

Though Singh and BJP leadership in Bhatpara claimed Shaw is a BJP worker, the injured youth's family members stated that he was not associated with any political party.

It had been alleged that a miscreant of the area Raja Ansari was behind the shootout. Cops are trying to locate Ansari.