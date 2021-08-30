Youth held for writing exam posing as another examinee

kolkata: A fake candidate was found writing a competitive examination on Saturday posing as the original examinee.



According to sources, on Saturday an examination of B.Tech lateral entry was taking place at the Aliah University in New Town. During the examination, while checking the documents invigilator doubted the identity of a youth who had appeared for the test. To confirm about the identity of the candidate, invigilator started questioning the candidate Mirza Mohammad Mehboob of Arambag in Hooghly as per the admit card, to confirm his identity. While questioning several discrepancies were found and finally the youth confessed that he was appearing for Mehboob and his name was Suvam Ghosal.

Ghosal was detained and Techno City police station was informed. Ghosal was handed over to the police. During interrogation, Ghosal told the cops that he lives in Chhatna in Bankura and was appearing in the examination posing as Mehboob for money.

Ghosal claimed that his father is suffering from several ailments and he is the only one to look after him.

Due to the financial crunch Ghosal had to discontinue his education. Police may send a notice to Mehboob for interrogation.