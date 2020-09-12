Youth held for threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested from Tollygunge by the Mumbai Police on

Thursday night for allegedly making a threat call to Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut a few days ago.

According to police, Palash Bose, a resident of Tollygunge who is a gym trainer had called Raut using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) method after a part of actor Kangna Ranawat's office was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Bose who claimed himself as a fan of the actor allegedly threatened Raut over the issue.